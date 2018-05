CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police were conducting a death investigation after a body was found Monday afternoon in the Garfield Park lagoon.

Officers responded to a well-being check in Garfield Park around 12:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they discovered an unidentified male body in the water.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The victim’s name and age have not yet been determined.