Robert Hill, 19, is being charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated robbery. (Credit: DuPage County State's Attorney)

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Carol Stream man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a Naperville gas station at gunpoint on October 15, 2017.

DuPage County State’s Attorney, Robert Berlin, and Naperville Police Chief, Robert Marshall, announced bond has been set at $500,000 for Robert Hill, 19, of Carol Stream.

Hill has been charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of aggravated robbery.

Naperville Police say they responded to a report at a Speedway gas station on October 15, 2017.

“It is alleged Mr. Hill and two other individuals entered the Speedway gas station, piston whipped an innocent man who was just trying to make an honest living, and then stole money from the business and the victim’s iPhone,” Berlin said. “Thankfully the victim was not seriously hurt during this traumatic event. Thanks to the outstanding work of the Naperville Police Department that Mr. Hill was identified as a suspect in this case and charged. I would like to thank the West Chicago, Carol Stream, Streamwood, and Bartlett Police Departments for their assistance in this case. I would also like to thank Assistant State’s Attorney Claudia Fantauzzo for her efforts in preparing a strong case against Mr. Hill.”

Hill’s next court appearance is June 25, 2018.

Police are still investigating the incident.