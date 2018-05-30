CHICAGO (CBS) — The founder of a YouTube website that features Chicago musical talent was shot to death as he drove along a downtown street.

Authorities say 30-year-old Zack Stoner was shot in the head and neck early Wednesday by bullets fired from another car in Chicago’s Printer’s Row neighborhood.

Police say around 1 a.m., a gunman in another car pulled up alongside Stoner’s vehicle near Clark and Polk Streets and fired multiple shots.

Stoner was hit at least once in the head, then lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a pole.

A witness several stories above the incident posted a twitter video moments before the crash, which appears to show a group of people at the scene getting into another vehicle then driving off before police arrive.

He was pronounced dead three hours later at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Chicago police say no one is in custody.

Stoner was known for interviewing young Chicago rappers and posting them on his YouTube channel, zacktv1. The site lists 176,146 subscribers.

Stone described himself on his twitter account as the “best interviewer in the world,” who took his faith in God and his camera in “some of the most dangerous hoods in America.”

According to authorities, Stoner left a rap concert just before he was shot.

