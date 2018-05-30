CHICAGO (CBS) — Thunderous applause erupted in the state capitol Wednesday for the school resource officer who risked his life to stop a shooting at Dixon High School on May 16.

CBS 2 Political Reporter Derrick Blakley reports Mark Dallas humbly insisted that he did what any police officer would do in that situation.

Officer Dallas confronted 19-year-old Matthew Milby in an exchange of gunfire, striking Milby and ending the active shooter threat at the high school.

Officer Dallas was praised on the floor of the State Senate and on the floor of the Illinois House.

Governor Bruce Rauner proclaimed “Officer Mark Dallas Day” in Illinois Wednesday, citing his bravery and courage.

“Dallas heroically confronted the shooter, taking the suspect into custody,” stated Governor Rauner.

Officer Mark Dallas said, “Two weeks ago, today, I chased down a school shooter. My son was in the crowd. I was not about to let my school succumb to another school shooting.”

“Officer Dallas is a true hero in every sense of the word,” said State Representative Barbara Wheeler in a press release. “His immediate recognition of the situation and quick action to disarm the gunman that day at Dixon High School averted what could have been a terrible attack and saved numerous lives. Officer Dallas, for your bravery and selfless action to save lives by going into harm’s way, we thank you.”

Officer Dallas said schools need more heroes and urged state lawmakers to increase school safety by supporting funding to place resource officers in every school.