CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for several counties around Illinois.
Flood warnings are in effect in Cook and DuPage Counties until 9:30 p.m.
Torrential downpours including Elgin, Barrington, Marengo, Oswego. Slow-moving rain. Remnants of Alberto living up to the forecast @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/clQaKiAkUj
— Ed Curran (@EdCurran) May 30, 2018
Grundy and Will Counties have a flood warning in effect until 9:45 p.m.
Flood Warning is in effect in Cook and DuPage Counties until 930 PM @cbschicago #ilwx https://t.co/JzMNNJwLZy
— Ed Curran (@EdCurran) May 30, 2018
Jeffrey Lawnicki of Elgin tweeted a picture of a flooded neighborhood in Elgin, Illinois.
@cbschicago flooding in Elgin IL pic.twitter.com/9VLirixI1l
— Jeffery Lawnicki (@JLawnicki93) May 30, 2018
The National Weather Service is warning of the possibility of some tornado activity.