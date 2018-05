CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old last seen May 29.

Davion Perkins was reported missing from the 5400 block of West Division Street May 29 around 3:15 p.m.

Cunningham is black, stands about 5’8 tall and weighs about 110 pounds. He was wearing a white tank top and an Anthony Rizzo Cubs jersey with white jogging pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.