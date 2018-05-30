CHICAGO (CBS) — New guidelines have been released to help prevent colon cancer.

The American Cancer Society changed their recommended age to begin screening for colorectal cancer to age 45. Previously, screening tests were recommended starting at age 50.

The American Cancer Society says the change come sin response to an increase in colorectal cancer rates.

“If we can identify patients with early onslaught colon cancer earlier, we have a better chance of curing them,” explained Dr. Manish Shah, a Gastrointestinal Oncologist.

The new guidelines also call for screening through the age of 85, rather than stopping at 75.