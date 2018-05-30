CHICAGO (CBS) — What was supposed to be a day of relaxation turned into a living nightmare, according to a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted during a massage at one of Chicago’s fanciest hotels.

Christian Gousman filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Ritz Carlton, alleging she was touched inappropriately by a masseur during a massage in January.

The masseur was arrested, but was let go without any criminal charges.

Police tell CBS 2 they believe the man’s explanation that the touching in question was a legitimate part of the massage.

“It’s a disgrace. I was violated and it seems like they never cared,” stated Christian Gousman.

The Ritz Carlton released a statement saying, “We are aware of a situation that was reported and have taken measures to address it. The safety and security of our guests and employees is always a top priority. At this time we will not be commenting further.”