CHICAGO (CBS)–Car thieves are targeting vehicles parked on the street in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

A community alert issued by Jefferson Park District Police Wednesday said five vehicles have been stolen from an area bordered by Central, Nagle, Montrose and Peterson avenues.

The thefts occurred between May 6 and May 25 in the following locations:

-5900 block of West Higgins Avenue

-6200 block of West Gunnison Street

-5400 block of North Monitor Avenue

-4600 block of North Central Avenue

-5700 block of West Leland Avenue

Police said the vehicles were stolen by unknown means.