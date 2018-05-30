CHICAGO (CBS) — Vienna Beef is celebrating its 125th anniversary with the grand opening of a new hot dog museum at its headquarters in Bucktown.

The Hot Dog History Museum will feature photos, classic ads, signs, packaging, hot dog making equipment, and more to highlight the evolution of the iconic encased meat.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The company’s anniversary celebration will culminate with an official party on Aug. 1 in the parking lot of the Vienna Beef Factory Store & Café, at 2501 N. Damen. The celebration will include free food, music, and giveaways.

The first Vienna Beef hot dog debuted at the 1893 Columbian Exposition in Chicago, and immigrants Emil Reichel and Samuel Ladany opened the first Vienna Sausage store the following year.