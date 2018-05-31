CHICAGO (CBS) — Another round of store closings for Sears.

On Thursday, the company announced it’s getting ready to shut down dozens more across the country, some in the Chicago area.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker has the story outside a Sears store in Vernon Hills.

Sears said it would close 63 stores around the country including the one in Vernon Hills.

The other two include the Sears at the Fox Valley Mall and the Sears in Gurnee Mills.

Sears has been struggling for years to keep its customers from competitors but profits have continued to decline.

The company has closed nearly 400 stores around the country in the last year.

By mid summer, Sears will have no stores in the city of Chicago. The last one in the Portage Park neighborhood is slated to close in July.

Those making the hit list today were deemed to be the most unprofitable.

“I’m astonished,” said Sears shopper Nancy Boren. “Having worked for them years ago, I never thought I’d see something like this happen. I mean they’re such a part of America.”

Officials with the company won’t say how many workers will lose their jobs or when the stores will close for good.