CHICAGO (CBS) — A heroic team of football players helped rescue a couple trapped inside their car.

The Boise Black Knights say they were driving through Oregon when they came across a rollover car crash.

First they pulled a dazed man out of the vehicle, then worked to cut the seatbelt strap of a woman trapped in the driver’s seat.

With their combined team strength, the were able to lift the vehicle and pull the woman to safety.