CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have released surveillance video of a man who broke into two Lincoln Park homes, and sexually abused girls as they slept.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, the man entered a home in the 400 block of West Belden Avenue, and attempted to make sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl who was asleep in her bedroom.

About 20 minutes later, he broke into a home a couple blocks away in the 500 block of West Grant Place, and sexually abused an 11-year-old girl as she was sleeping.

Video footage shows the suspect walking in an alley wearing a light button down shirt with the sleeves rolled up, dark slim-fit pants, and white gym shoes. Police described him as a 20- to 30-year-old white man with short brown or strawberry blond hair, standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7, and weighing about 160 pounds. Investigators also said he is a cigarette smoker.

If you recognize the suspect, you should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.