CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a missing 25-year-old autistic man.

Auston Cunningham disappeared five days ago. His family says he has seizure disorder and is without his medication. They say they are worried about him not having his medication outside in the heat.

Family members say Auston answers to his name, but not physical contact.

“If you approach Auston, he may not respond in a way that you would expect for him to respond due to the seizure disorder,” said Det. Maria Moore of the Chicago Police Department. “He likes to walk, so at this point, he could be anywhere in Chicago.”

Auston was last seen wearing a gray and red striped polo and brown shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.