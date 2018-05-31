CHICAGO (CBS)–Taylor Swift Fans will fill Soldier Field to capacity during her two-day stop in Chicago this weekend.

The pop star’s wildly popular “Reputation” tour sold out the 61,500 stadium both nights, June 1 and 2, according to Soldier Field reps.

Swift is dominating the summer concert landscape, landing the number one spot as the most in-demand touring act of the summer, according to Billboard’s ranking of top-selling shows.

The last time Swift was in Chicago was the summer of 2015 for her “1989” Tour.

Soldeir Field’s management company SMG as designated a pickup area for the concert. Concertgoers can be picked up in the south lot, off Lake Shore Drive at the 18th Street exit.

The temporary parking area will only be open between 9 and 10 p.m. Vehicles arriving during other times will be charged for parking.

Vehicles will not be be allowed to wait at the main entrance.