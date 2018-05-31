CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police say two people were shot on Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood around 7 p.m. Thursday.

It happened in the 6400 block of South Hoyne Avenue.

Officers say a 28-year-old man was shot in the head and transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition. Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the hip and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

According to an initial police report, the two victims were in front of a home when an unknown vehicle drove up and a passenger in the back seat of the car fired shots at both victims.

Circumstances of the shooting are unknown and no one is in custody at this time.

Police are investigating this incident.

This is a developing story.