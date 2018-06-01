CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s the first weekend in June and that means it’s the official start of festival season in Chicago.

So much to do, so little time.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez has more from Lincoln Park’s Greekfest.

Chicagoans are gearing up for a busy weekend. The White Sox play on the South Side.

At the lakefront, Soldier Field will fill with fans of pop star Taylor Swift who performs Friday night.

And festival season is underway.

Gospel Fest was all about music as it kicked off at the Chicago Cultural Center.

“It’s an experience that you can never forget. If you were brought up with the word of god, you’ve got to get your praise on,” said festival attendee Ester Williams.

That event moves to Pritzker Pavilion Friday and Millennium Park Saturday.

On the North Side, it’s all about the food, as gyro meat is shaved in preparation for hungry crowds at Greek Fest.

“It’s the best Greek food in the neighborhood,” said Michael Chesler. “You’ve got vendors who bring all kinds of merchandise and things that are very interesting to people. A lot of things that are different that they can’t just walk into the store and get.”

It’s a celebration of all things German at Maifest starting Friday night in Lincoln Square.

Other weekend festivals in the city include Division Street Festival between Damen and Leavitt, Taste of Mexico, in the 2500 block of South California and Chicago Ale Fest in Grant Park.

“It’s a busy time once the weather gets great, Chicago really comes alive,” said Erin Harkey of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. “We encourage people to leave plenty of time and take public transit when they can.”