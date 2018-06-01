CHICAGO (CBS)--As an iconic part of American basketball history, Air Jordans are much more than just a sneaker to the many who covet a pair of the Nike-brand shoes that were originally produced exclusively for Michael Jordan.

Air Jordans have evolved over the decades, redefining style’s relationship to basketball along the way.

An online charity auction running through June 8 will award one lucky Air Jordan fan with 23 of the first Air Jordans ever made.

As fans of the 1990’s-era Chicago Bulls will guess, Jordan’s 23 jersey inspired the number of sneakers being given away.

The collection is valued around $15,000 and includes the first Jordans released to the public in 1984. Back then, sporting a pair of the coveted sneakers was the ultimate fashion statement.

The winning bidder will get the full collection of Air Jordans up until 2008, according to nonprofit Charitybuzz, which is heading the auction to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), Illinois.

Two bids have been placed since the auction opened Thursday. With a week left until bidding period closes, the highest offer as of Friday was $3,250.