CHICAGO (CBS)–A Riverdale man charged Friday with the murder of his elderly former mother-in-law, who police say he killed over Memorial Day weekend, was scheduled to appear in court today.

The body of 82-year-old Australia Landingham was found in her home on the 2300 block of South Halsted Street in Chicago Heights around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police charged 48-year-old Charles Williams with first-degree murder Friday. Williams appeared briefly in court, but he was excused to go to the hospital after telling court employees he was having a seizure.

The court hearing continued, and prosecutors presented a long list of evidence tying Williams to the murder.

Among the list of evidence is a bloody footprint matching his shoe size found near the crime scene and a bloody t-shirt that was found in a pillowcase investigators removed from a trash can.

Video surveillance also shows Williams entering and leaving the home, prosecutors said.

Family members flocked to the courthouse and questioned why Williams would commit such a heinous crime against a loved one. They said Landingham supported Williams after his divorce with her daughter.

Regina Williams, Landingham’s only child and Williams’ ex-wife, lashed out at the accused killer.

“I never knew he was that mean of a monster,” Williams said. “Why would you do that to someone who took care of you, treated you like a son? How could you find it in yourself to take her life?—I just want to know why.”

Relatives speculate Williams was looking for money inside the house.