CHICAGO (CBS)–Summer vacation kicked off on a positive note Friday for thousands of students at Perspectives Charter Schools in Chicago.

The students and teachers banned together on the last day of school for the fifth annual “Peace March,” an event to encourage a peaceful summer, which is typically the most violent season in Chicago.

Donning matching t-shirts and carrying banners with messages encouraging hope and non-violence, hundreds from the five schools met in an open field in the South Loop at 24th and State streets Friday morning and marched together to 36th Street and Wabash Avenue.

They chanted phrases about ending violence and spreading peace across the city.