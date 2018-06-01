CHICAGO (CBS) — Two young men who barely know each other will never forget each other.

Max Canfield saved D’Marie O’Connor’s life in the icy waters of Lake Michigan on Memorial Day, and they re-connected with the help of Twitter.

O’Connor took a dive off a concrete breakwater at North Avenue Beach on Memorial Day, and then he realized he couldn’t get out of Lake Michigan.

Canfield heard his screams and pulled O’Connor to safety.

They took a photo together, and then went their separate ways.

Hey Twitter This is Max, Max saved me from drowning yesterday in the Lake I don’t have Max’s twitter but Max I appreciate you 💯👌🏽😂 retweet until I find Max’s twitter so I can buy him a drink. pic.twitter.com/cvDUz5Jfkl — D’marié (@DmarieOconnor) May 30, 2018

The next morning, O’Connor wanted to look for the man who saved him, so he shared the photo on Twitter, and asked people to help him find Canfield, since he only knew him as Max.

By Thursday, the tweet had been liked and retweeted thousands of times, and Canfield had been inundated with notifications.

The two now plan to have lunch in a couple of weeks, and take another photo together.