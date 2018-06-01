CHICAGO (CBS) — White Sox Pitcher Danny Farquhar had not thrown a pitch since the fateful night on April 20 when he suffered a brain aneurysm.

Doctors say Danny Farquhar is a miracle, saying his comeback could surely 180 even the most ardent non-believer.

The Farquhar’s faced a room of hardened reporters softened by his story Friday night.

“I mean, it’s very humbling to be in the ICU. Being there to throw out a first pitch was incredible,” stated Farquhar.

CBS 2’s Brad Edwards asked Lexi Farquhar, if she thought he would recover like he has when she received the news of his condition on April 20.

She responded, “Absolutely, I’ve known Danny for a long time and every time he’s told ‘No, you can’t’ he’s said ‘Yes I can!’”

“My last memory was walking to bullpen at 6:30 that day,” Farquhar recalled. “I didn’t have any memories of the game.”

Farquhar suffered from a ruptured brain aneurysm.

The trainers and care team that saved him were at Guaranteed Rate Stadium Friday as Danny Farquhar threw out the first pitch.

He says he deals with memory issues and he has to take it easy, but says all the prayers he’s received have helped tremendously.