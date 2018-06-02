CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of people across the city and suburbs are wearing orange this weekend to raise awareness about gun violence.

The movement was sparked by the high profile death of a Chicago teen.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reports from Bronzeville on the campaign to wear orange.

Events are being across the country and in Chicago at Hadiya Pendleton Park.

Supporters will wear orange, the color worn by family and friends of Hadiya Pendleton after her death.

Her parents Nate and Cleo Pendleton have been on a mission after their daughter’s death.

The 15-year-old was shot and killed while standing with friends at a park in 2013.

Police say she was not the intended target. It happened near President Obama’s home in Kenwood.

Friends wore the color orange after her death to honor her memory and since then, the color has become part of a national movement to end gun violence.

“This was all started by her friends and we just want to keep the tradition,” said volunteer LaTrina Spaulding. “Every year this is our plan. We want to continue to rally for nonviolence in the community.”

Hadiya Pendleton would have turned 21 on Saturday.

The man accused of shooting and killing her is expected to go on trial in August.