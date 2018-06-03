CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago hero will be honored Sunday as a public visitation is being held for Chicago firefighter Juan Bucio.

He and his partner were searching the Chicago River for a missing man last Monday night when Bucio went under and didn’t surface.

He was later pulled out of the water and pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a public visitation for Bucio will be held Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the chapel of St. Rita of Cascia High School, located at 7740 S. Western Avenue.

Bucio’s funeral takes place on Monday.

CBS 2 will live stream the service on CBSChicago.com and on the CBS Chicago Facebook page.