It’s part of Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s plan to provide opportunities to all Chicago children.

On Sunday afternoon, Emanuel will announce plans for what he’s calling a high quality early education center in Brighton Park.

The center is the first of five locations as the mayor plans to expand pre-K classes to every child across the city.

The center will have space for 120 children under the age of five, as well as space for adult education programming.

Last week at Truman College, Emanuel announced plans for free full day pre-K for four-year-old children. He said he wants to make pre-K classes available to every child by 2021.

The mayor says the complete plan will cost around 175 million dollars.

Other cities have also implemented universal pre-K, including New York City.