CHICAGO (CBS) — Several people were taken to the hospital, including two in critical condition after a crash involving a stolen car on Chicago’s West Side.

It happened early Sunday morning near Augusta and Pulaski.

Police say an officer tried to pull over a stolen car when the driver took off, clipped a CTA bus and crashed into a fire hydrant.

The driver ran off after the crash and left five passengers behind in the silver Mercedes.

They were all taken to the hospital. Three to Stroger and two others to Mount Sinai.

The youngest passenger was a 17-year-old girl. She’s in good condition.

“I ran outside to the front. When I came outside to the front I seen that the car with people they were all stuck trying to get them out,” said witness Annette Taylor.

Police say the car was reported stolen last week.

No one else was injured.