CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of people attended a special party to honor the Chicago Police Department.

The event took place in a police station.

“It’s often said that we will never forget. But it’s not about the words you speak but the actions you take,” said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

The 5th District hosted the event for people to show their support for the police.

One guest, the daughter of a Chicago police officer, stopped by before prom. Her billowing, blue dress featured the Chicago skyline. She said it was inspired by the city and its officers.

“I do appreciate everybody who is in the line of duty,” said high school senior Alejandra Garcia.

“For her to wear this, she knows it meant a lot. Not just for her, but for me and the entire city,” said CPD officer Sylvia Sanchez. “Especially at a time when we’re having trying times in our city.”

The event also featured a tribute to officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

On Saturday, CPD and Mariano’s markets kicked off their “Stuff the Squad” week.

From Sunday through June 10th, you can buy a pre-stuffed bag of groceries at check-out for $5.00 or $10.00.

Those donations will go to local food pantries across Chicago.