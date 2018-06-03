CHICAGO (CBS) — June is National Hunger Awareness Month.

This coming Tuesday is National Hunger Awareness Day.

In the United States, 41 million people struggle with hunger, including 13 million children.

In Cook County, one in seven people will experience food insecurity this year.

A company new to the Chicago area has ways to help you help others.

Joining CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio is Lindsey Hickey with Simek’s Frozen Foods to talk about the company’s “One Gives One” initiative.

“Our mission is to provide great food for the greater good,” said Hickey. “We donate a meal back to a local Feeding America Food Bank for every product purchased.”

The Minneapolis-St. Paul company specializes in meatballs and lasagna dishes.

“We’ve always been a mission-based brand, donating 10 percent of our profits to charity. But we’re taking it a step further,” said Hickey. “This year we’re on target to donate 1.5 million meals this year.”

Hickey presented simple and savory dishes that can be made using their meatballs with recipes listed below.

Visit Simek’s website for more information on the company’s One Gives One initiative.

Recipe: Korean BBQ Meatball Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients

½ (22oz) bag of SIMEK’S Original Meatballs (roughly 22 meatballs)

Shredded carrots

Lettuce (bib or butter)

Chopped red chilis (optional)

Sliced cucumber

Cilantro

Korean BBQ Sauce

1 cup Soy sauce – low sodium version

¾ cup brown sugar

2 tbsp minced garlic

1 tsp ginger

1 tbsp vinegar

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp gochujang paste (Korean chili paste)

¼ tsp red chili powder

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp cornstarch

1 tbsp water

Instructions

Prepare Korean BBQ in pan by adding soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, vinegar, sesame oil, gochujang paste, red chili powder, salt and pepper in non-stick saucepan. Cook on medium heat and bring to boil Separately, mix together cornstarch and water and add to the boiling sauce. Heat meatball in separate pan until heated through. Once heated, add to sauce mixture pan. Reduce heat and let meatballs and sauce simmer for a few minutes. While meatballs and sauce are simmering, prepare lettuce wraps by separating leaves from head of lettuce. Once meatballs and sauce are heated, place 3-4 meatballs per lettuce and garnish with sliced carrots, sliced cucumbers, cilantro and chopped red chilis.

Recipe: Zesty Italian Meatball Subs

Ingredients

½ (22oz)bag of SIMEK’S Italian Style Meatballs

2 cups marinara sauce

1 (14.5oz)can diced tomatoes

Crushed garlic

Hoagie buns or baguette

1 tbs. Olive oil

Fresh Spinach

Chopped Basil Leaves

Shredded parmesan

Instructions

In skillet, heat meatballs, marinara, and diced tomatoes with crushed garlic until meatballs are warmed all the way through and sauce is bubbling. While heating meatballs and sauce, slit buns and face upward on cookie sheet, brush with olive oil and heat in oven for 5 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove buns from oven and build sandwich with spinach on the bottom, followed by meatballs and topped with parmesan and sprinkle chopped basil leaves.

Recipe: Sweet ‘n Sour Meatball Kabobs

Ingredients

1 (17oz) bag of SIMEK’S Turkey Meatballs

1 jar of Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce

1 pineapple, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 large green bell pepper, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 large red bell pepper, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 onion, cut into wedges (or other vegetables of your choice)

10 or more skewers

Instructions