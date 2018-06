CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot in the arm on the city’s South side around 6 p.m. Monday.

Officers say the incident happened in the 3600 block of S. Indiana.

Police say the victim was self-transported to Mercy Hospital.

Circumstances regarding the incident are unknown at this time.

According to initial reports, the victim and her parent are declining the investigating officer’s interviews.

No one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story.