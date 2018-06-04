CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed Sunday night when a wrong-way driver crashed into an SUV on Interstate 57 near Country Club Hills.

Illinois State Police said a 2009 Hyundai sedan was headed south in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 183rd Street around 9:20 p.m., when it crashed into a 2005 Jeep in the center lane.

The Hyundai then hit the left guardrail, and burst into flames.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 55-year-old Brian Schofield, police said. The driver of the Jeep has not been identified.

Police said neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

The northbound lanes were closed for five hours as police investigated.