CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Aiden Cobb was last seen Sunday morning riding a silver scooter with dark blue handles near Central Park and Pulaski.

Cobb is about 5’5” tall and weighs 111 pounds.

He was wearing black Adidas gym shoes with yellow stripes.

Police say he also frequents the area near 85th and Parnell.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago Police.