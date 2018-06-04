CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner was full of bi-partisan praise as he signed the state budget into law Monday.

The $38.5 billion state budget plan for fiscal year 2019 is the first full year’s budget Rauner has signed since taking office in 2015.

The budget includes dollars from a tax increase Rauner says he never wanted.

CBS 2 Political Reporter Derrick Blakley looks at winners and losers in the new budget.

Rauner expressed gratitude to the man he’s portrayed as his arch enemy.

“I would personally like to thank Speaker Madigan,” stated Rauner. “There’s some days when criticism is warranted and some days when congratulations are very appropriate and we’re happy to do both.”

With the new state budget, the University of Illinois will be granted $500 million for a south loop technology campus.

Elementary schools will get $350 million in new funds, early elementary schools will receive $50 million in additional spending, and high education will receive $50 million in merit scholarships.

The Governor approved four-year map grants in the hopes it will help draw Illinois students back to Illinois universities.

Senator Chapin Rose (R-Champaign) said, “We believe they’ll be another 6,000 students that we’ll be able to stop leaving Illinois. That’s aimed at the best and the brightest.”

$175 million will go toward infrastructure at the Obama Presidential Center.

A $53 million down payment will help reconstruct the Quincy Veterans Home where legionnaires’ disease killed 13 vets in recent years.

“I’ve been pushing for the Quincy Vets Home to stop what’s been going on there and to fix it,” stated Senator Tom Cullerton (D-Villa Park.) “This will immediately start that action.”

One of the few losers of the new budget includes social service providers, who’s unpaid bills are still languishing from the two-year budget impasse.

“It’s intolerable that they’ve been hurt. It’s not right. This budget doesn’t allow us to pay down bills,” stated Rauner.

The state still owe’s $7 billion in unpaid bills.

CBS 2’s Derrick Blakley reports there are a few losers because there is more tax revenue due to last year’s tax hike.

Governor Rauner opposed the increase and still plans to run against it in the fall.