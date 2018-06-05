CHICAGO (CBS) — A Broadway production about the life of Cher is debuting in Chicago later this month.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole reports the man who helped create her look for nearly half a century is also in the spotlight.

If you could turn back time, you would see pop star Cher has been a style icon since the late 60’s.

Behind every outrageous feather and sequin is the work of Designer Bob Mackie.

“She was never intimidated with any kind of costume,” recalled Designer Bob Mackie. “It could be as crazy and elaborate as can be and she wore it like it was normal.”

The singer and her husband, Sonny’s, career had peaked when Mackie was called in to design costumes for their 1971 variety series.

“Nobody knew what to do with her,” said Mackie, but says she was at ease with whatever costumes he threw her way.

“The clothes became one of the stars of the show and people would tune in to see what she was going to wear,” Mackie explains.

Cher became the first woman to show her navel and armpits on network television. Mackie’s designs kept the network busy.

“Censors would come in and say ‘You can’t show that much skin, you can’t show what we lovingly call the under-boob,’” he recalled.

Cher, in Mackie’s design, made the cover of Time Magazine. She donated his revealing gown when she won an Oscar Award for 1988 Best Actress for Moonstruck.

Mackie is now recreating the iconic costumes for The Cher Show, debuting in Chicago and bound for Broadway.

The show chronicles both their collaboration and long-lasting friendship.

“It probably kept me from doing certain jobs because they thought that was all I knew how to do, but I’m not complaining,” he said.

Cher will not be in The Cher Show, but she has had input with the creative team.