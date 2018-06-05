CHICAGO (CBS) — A 5-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in south suburban Ford Heights.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Drexel Avenue in Ford Heights, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s office, which provides law enforcement duties for the village.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari declined to provide further information on the shooting, but said it remains under investigation.