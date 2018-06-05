CHICAGO (CBS) – The case of a Chicago area teen, accused of illegally possessing guns, raises questions about young people who could pose a threat.

Authorities arrested Jakub Zak after two Glock-type pistols, three AR-15 type rifles and four boxes of live ammunition were found in his Vernon Hills home, according to interviews and records.

Zak was charged with two misdemeanors because he didn’t have a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card, as required by state law.

Police first heard about Zak, 19, after someone called in an anonymous tip to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms’ national hotline.

The College of Lake County student had apparently worn a Patriot Front t-shirt on campus. A Vernon Hills police detective says in records that Zak is believed to be a member of the controversial group.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) describes Patriot Front as a “white supremacist group whose members maintain that their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it to them alone.”

“Patriot Front espouses racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance” and “participates in localized ‘flash mobs’ and torch marches/demonstrations,” according to the ADL’s web site.

“If you have a young man with 3 AR-15s and potentially an affinity for the Patriot Front, you concerned?” 2 Investigator Brad Edwards asked.

“Yes,” says Lonnie Nastir, regional director of the ADL’s Chicago office. “That is a concern and that is a concern of law enforcement.”

Edwards caught up to Zak after a recent court hearing in Lake County. He asked the teen, “What do you plan on doing with all those guns?”

Zak declined to comment.

Zak’s attorney said his client was not a member of Patriot Front.

Zak has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, he faces up to one year in prison and the loss of his weapons and ammunition.

The College of Lake County had no comment.