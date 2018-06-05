CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of boy scout troops were days away from going to New Mexico on a hiking trip.

Late Monday night, the trip was abruptly canceled due to a UTE park fire.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports scouts are showing remarkable good cheer and maturity even though they’ll miss the culmination of a lot of work and preparation.

The hiking trip is an enormous, exhausting endurance test. Boy scouts were excited to haul nearly 50 pound backpacks seven to eight miles a day in high elevation.

“[It’s] on your back for the entire time,” stated 18-year-old Ben Shelton of Boy Scout Troop 533.

Boy Scouts from Munster, Indiana say they couldn’t wait to take on the trails at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.

Ben Shelton went on the hike four years ago.

“I learned my own limits and learned the challenges I could overcome,” said Shelton. “I came out of it feeling like a champion. There was nothing I couldn’t conquer afterwards. It was the biggest thrill of my life.”

This year’s trip is cancelled as wildfires whip through the middle of the ranch.

Several buildings have been destroyed at what is considered the Mecca of scouting.

People in the area were told to evacuate.

The Munster boy scouts said they’ve trained for months, mile after mile, preparing for the trip.

Adult scout leader, Andy Qunell, says he was with them during their training.

“It’s very upsetting,” stated Qunell. “They’ve worked to come this far, five days away from leaving. Actually, we’d be leaving about this time on Friday.”

The boy scouts say they’re disappointed, but are not complaining. The boys say they’re thinking of the people in New Mexico and the beloved ranch.

“I was more disappointed to hear that they had lost structures than the fact that they couldn’t go,” stated James Shelton.

Ben Shelton stated, “I would do anything I could to get out there and help if I could.”

The Philmont Ranch is trying to accommodate the boy scouts with a refund or possibly another trip after the wildfires are out. Leaders are also exploring other locations for a long hike.