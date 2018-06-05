(CBS) — The Secret Service arrested a contractor outside the White House on Tuesday for an outstanding warrant that includes an attempted murder charge, CBS News Washington correspondent Paula Reid reports.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department of Prince George’s Country, Maryland, told CBS News that the department had an outstanding warrant for a person by the name of Martese M. Edwards, on an attempted first-degree murder charge, dated May 17.

The Secret Service issued the following statement to CBS News:

“On June 4, 2018, the U.S. Secret Service was notified by the Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS) that Martese Edwards was the subject of a warrant issued out of Prince Georges County, MD. On June 5, 2018, Edwards was promptly arrested by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers at a checkpoint outside of the White House complex when he was reporting to work as a contractor. Edwards was transported to MPD Second District for processing.”

This is a developing story. Check back for latest updates.