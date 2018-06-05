CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was sexually assaulted Sunday night while walking down the street in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police said the victim was walking near 82nd and Escanaba around 10:30 p.m., when she noticed a man following her.

Fearing for her safety, the woman tried to run away, but the man caught her and forced her into an alley, where he raped her, police said.

Investigators had only a vague description of the rapist, who was wearing a blue hoodie, blue jogging pants, and a Bulls cap.

Police issued a community alert about the assault, and said people should avoid walking alone late at night, and walk only in well-lit areas.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.