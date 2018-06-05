CHICAGO (CBS) — A 94-year-old Elgin woman is fighting a request from the city of Elgin after the city requested to remove an oversized Trump sign in her yard.

It’s not the sign’s content that is a problem, but rather, the size of the sign.

Myra Becker claims she’s too old to attend rallies, so she’s protesting with signs. The city, however, says the size of the size is against code.

“At 94, what do I got to lose?” said Becker. Her outlook led her to post an oversized Trump sign in her front yard.

“I can’t march anymore, can’t protest anymore, but I can put up a sign,” she said.

The sign went up in February, but Monday, Elgin code inspectors paid Becker a visit after someone called 311 saying the sign is too large.

“It’s big. I didn’t measure it, but it’s bigger than I am,” she laughed.

An Elgin spokesperson said, “The city does not regulate what a sign says; we simply require a sign be no larger than three square feet. Ms. Becker can replace the sign with the same content, as long as it fits within the size requirements.”

Carl Flaks lives across the street and had the same sign in his yard until yesterday.

“I want to comply with the law,” Flaks stated.

As for his 94-year-old neighbor, the decision is loud and clear.

“What else am I gonna do?” said Becker. “I don’t want you to think this is a frivolous thing. This is a serious thing. Our democracy is in danger.”

Becker says the city has been in contact and working with her. She says she is open to putting up new signs that comply with the code, but as of right now, the sign still stands in her yard.