CHICAGO (CBS) — A Spirit Airlines flight attendant lightened the mood on a plane at O’Hare by delivering giggle-inducing instructions to passengers.

On May 19, Rod Leon Amerkhanov posted a video on Facebook and described the scene on a Spirit Airlines flight to Atlanta.

Amerkhanov’s caption read:

“Flight Delayed

A/C is broken

Babies are crying

Everyone is moody

Way to raise passengers’ spirit.. stand-up comedy on board”

The video begins with the flight attendant’s friendly recommendation to not block the front area of the plane. “You gotta leave. Nothing personal, just leave.”

Standing next to him appears to be a Spirit Airlines colleague, whose sour expression indicates he is less than amused with the performance.

With giggles in the background, the flight attendant gives instructions on using the lavatory, particularly the toilet. He recommends that everyone flush at least once. “For some of you,” he says with a dramatic pause, “push it twice. You know who you are. I’m not judging.”

Later in the video, the flight attendant suggests that everyone close the lavatory door softly so babies can sleep. “Do it for the children. Why? Because we are the world, we are the children,” he says.

The flight attendant cautions passengers against using the flight attendant call button. “Just recently we have been rated once again as the world airline for customer service in the United States, so I wouldn’t bother pushing that button.” He continues, “We’re the best at the worst, OK?”

Toward the end of the video, the flight attendant runs through a litany of medications people are welcome to take if their doctors prescribed it.

The flight attendant jokes about ways to make the trip more enjoyable, which may include medications such as Lunesta, Trazodone, Percocet, Darvocet, Quaaludes, Xanax, Klonopin, Vicodan and a few others. “That’s just what I’ve taken today,” he says with a sigh.

At the end of his remarks, he tells passengers the plane will soon depart.

“Thank you for getting through the jungle with us,” he says. “Let’s be on our way now.”

Passengers can be heard laughing and clapping enthusiastically.

CBS 2 reached out to Spirit Airlines for a statement and is awaiting a response.