CHICAGO (CBS) — A 21-year-old man was killed and two other men were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said the victims were standing in a vacant lot near Pulaski and Fifth Avenue around 2:50 a.m., when four men walked up and started shooting.

A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said.

A 20-year-old man was shot in both arms, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg, and also was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Investigators said the 20-year-old man is a documented gang member.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.