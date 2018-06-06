Iyanna Franklin, 15, was able to escape after a suspect forced her into his car while she was walking to school.

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl is shaken up after she was attacked while walking to school around 8:15 Wednesday morning.

Chicago Police say Iyanna Franklin was walking in the 1200 block of West 87th Street when a man got out of his car, grabbed her, and forced her into his car.

Iyanna was able to escape after her attacker collided with a pole.

Police have not released a description of the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.