Iyanna Franklin, 15, was able to escape after a suspect forced her into his car while she was walking to school.
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl is shaken up after she was attacked while walking to school around 8:15 Wednesday morning.
Chicago Police say Iyanna Franklin was walking in the 1200 block of West 87th Street when a man got out of his car, grabbed her, and forced her into his car.
Iyanna was able to escape after her attacker collided with a pole.
Police have not released a description of the suspect at this time.
This is a developing story.