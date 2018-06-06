Broadway’s Biggest Night is nearly here!

Some of the biggest stars from stage, television, film, and music are set to present at The 72nd Annual Tony Awards®, airing live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 10 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.

READ: ​72nd Annual Tony Awards: The Complete List Of Nominees

Celebrities who will hand out the coveted hardware include Uzo Aduba, Matt Bomer, Claire Danes, Tatiana Maslany, Leslie Odom, Jr., Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, and Andrew Rannells.

As previously announced, Tony Award nominees Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will host the show for the first time.

Watch the 72nd Annual Tony Awards® live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 10 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.