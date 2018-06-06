By Jacqueline Runice



It is great for dear old dad because you can really appreciate his moral certitude, sturdy support and unconditional love over the years, especially compared to some of the men gracing the headlines lately. Are you going to give such a great guy something like a spatula for the grill or a mug sporting a cliché, “World’s Best Dad” no matter how true? Of course not, because he helped raise a thoughtful, loving child.

Made for Men

Dana Hotel and Spa

660 North State Street

Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 202-6000

Dad won’t pamper himself so take advantage of the dana hotel and spa’s new Made for Men package that includes a whiskey tasting for two and a men-focused spa treatment. Chicago’s boutique hotel known for innovative experiences helps you treat him like a king: the package includes overnight accommodations for two guests in one of dana’s guest rooms or suites with inspiring views; a whiskey flight at Leviathan for evening sips at the hotel bar; a deep tissue massage, performance facial or sports pedicure; a go at Diversey Driving Range so he can practice his swing with a bucket of balls; and overnight parking. Take him there Father’s Day weekend or book his getaway anytime through August 31, 2018. Rates start at $615.

Dave & Buster’s

1030 N. Clark St.

Did he have to give up his hours of Pac Man, Skee Ball, air hockey and shoot-em-up video games as the children’s soggy diapers took precedence? Bond over Zombie Snatcher, Super Shot Basketball, Star Trek Battle Pod, Ghostbuster and Angry Birds games at Dave & Buster’s. He can spend a guilt-free afternoon or night watching sports on massive HDTV’s while sipping signature cocktails or cold brews. Buy him a colossal burger, chicken and waffle sliders, wings and pizza – you know, the stuff he wishes he could eat with abandon again. It’s laugh-out-loud fun for the whole family. There’s are suburban locations, too.

Cindy’s

12 S. Michigan Ave.

Chicago, IL 60603

(312) 792-3502

www.cindysrooftop.com

You can’t beat the panoramic view at Cindy’s – a perfect place to watch summer emerge overlooking Millennium Park, Lake Michigan, and beyond while sipping a drink on the terrace. Cindy’s welcomes fathers and families to a meaty feast of manly proportions. Let him enjoy a giant Prime Tomahawk Ribeye served with delicious sides. The limited-run special to celebrate dad is complemented by an upgrade of scotch or glass of cabernet. The hip, open-air, rooftop bar and restaurant at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel will nudge him to search for his old Ray-Bans.

Father’s Day BBQ

Brookfield Zoo

8400 31st St.

Brookfield, IL 60513

Sunshine, naked mole rats, dolphins and majestic elephants plus an all-he-can-eat barbecue is a pretty sweet way to spend Father’s Day with the fam. The noontime Father’s Day barbecue takes place on the Pavilions featuring an interactive DJ to keep things lively. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Cost is $43.95/adult and $33.95/child (3-11).

Father’s Day Bluegrass Barbecue Buffet and Pig Roast

210 Live

210 Green Bay Road

Highwood, IL 60040

(847) 433-0304

www.210live.com/FathersDay

Take a short drive to the north shore and 210 Live for a hootenanny with the Windy City Bluegrass Band while Dad and company dig into the venue’s famous ribs and whole suckling pigs, all pit smoked in the on-site smoker. Families can celebrate the daddy of the species with live music and a delicious buffet of barbecue favorites on Sunday, June 17. The Windy City Bluegrass Band is an ensemble performing a mix of blues, ballads, jazz and country-style tunes. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children 11 and under. You have to reserve your place online in advance.

