UFC fighter CM Punk sings the seventh inning stretch during the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on September 26, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors have cleared former World Wrestling Entertainment champ CM Punk of defamation and invasion of privacy in a lawsuit brought by a wrestling doctor.

Punk, whose real name is Phil Brooks, hugged his wife, former WWE star A.J. Lee., as the panel in Chicago delivered its verdict on Tuesday.

WWE doctor Christopher Amann had sued Brooks over comments that he made in a podcast in 2014 in which he criticized WWE doctors for failing to diagnose a lump that was a staph infection. Fellow wrestler Colt Cabana hosted the podcast and also was cleared.

Amann claimed he’d never been shown the lump.

Brooks’ lawyer said her client did not lie.

Brooks is now an Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter, and the 39-year-old has a mixed martial arts bout Saturday against Mike Jackson.

