CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a woman shot and killed by an Elgin police officer in March plans to file a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city.

Attorneys Antonio Romanucci and Andrew Stroth will file the federal lawsuit against the Elgin Police Department and Lt. Christian Jensen, who shot Decynthia Clements when she exited her SUV carrying a knife after a more than hour-long standoff on the Jane Addams Tollway on March 12.

The shooting was captured on police body camera video.

Officers had tried to pull Clements over in Elgin, but she fled from police, and later stopped her SUV on the Addams Tollway. Police said, after noticing she had a knife, officers spent more than an hour trying to talk her into surrendering peacefully.

When a fire started inside the vehicle, officers approached to try and pull her out. Video released by Elgin police ends with Clements stepping out of the SUV, and officers yelling at her to drop a knife before three shots are fired, fatally wounding her.

Police and city officials have said it appeared Clements, 34, was suicidal. Toxicology tests later revealed she had cocaine in her bloodstream.

Clements’ family has said Clements was not a threat to officers trained in deadly force and equipped with shields and body armor.

“There was no warrant out for her arrest, or anything of that nature. So right now what I say is we’re grieving, we’re trying to get through it, and figure out what happened,” Clements’ aunt, Sheila Cornelius said.

Clements’ cousin, Demitrius Smith, said even if she was high on drugs or suffering a psychotic episode, it wasn’t necessary for police to shoot her.

“I still don’t see that they should have used deadly force on a female that only weighed 100 pounds,” he said.

Jensen was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, pending the results of an investigation by Illinois State Police.

An Elgin Police Department spokesperson said officials have not seen the lawsuit yet, but said, “The city understands and respects the Clements family’s need for answers and asks for patience while the state police completes its investigation and the Cook County state’s attorney conducts its review.”