CHICAGO (CBS) — A carjacking victim is telling his story after being held at gunpoint on Chicago’s North side.

His three attackers are still on the loose.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports Joey Jara says he wishes he acted sooner when he saw several young men walking in his direction on Barry Avenue in Logan Square.

He says he just returned home from the gym and was parking his car when he decided to wait in the car as the group passed.

Instead, they appeared on either side of his car and held the driver at gunpoint.

“There were three guns pointed at me at the same time,” Jara recalled. “As it was happening, too, it was also shocking to me how young they were.”

Jara says he jumped out of the car and asked for his house keys. The group tossed out Jara’s gym bag, containing his wallet, but took took off with his 2015 Kia Rio.

The car has not been seen since the carjacking incident.

“My dad was definitely terrified that this happened to me and so is my mom,” Jara stated. “They’re just both glad that I’m safe and so am I.”

Police told Jara there have been other carjacking cases in the area of Logan Square and Avondale.