CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect and a police officer are in the hospital after a confrontation in Chicago’s North Kenwood neighborhood.

The police-involved shooting happened near 47th Street and Prairie Wednesday night.

Police say officers opened fire on an armed suspect after a confrontation.

The offender was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

During the confrontation, an officer may have broken an ankle.

The suspect’s gun was recovered.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. 

 

