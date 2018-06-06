CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago man, charged with attempted murder for allegedly punching a woman in the head and causing her to fall onto CTA Red line tracks, will remain in jail.

A judge ordered 46-year-old Melvin Doss to be held without bond.

CBS 2’s Mai Martinez spoke with the victim who says she is relieved.

Melvin Doss was arrested Tuesday at a CTA Brown line stop after someone recognized him as the man wanted for the Friday attack of a woman at a Red line stop.

The suspect appeared to be wearing the same baseball cap and clothing he was wearing Friday when he was arrested on Monday.

Police say the photo, snapped by a woman who saw the man urinating on the platform of CTA’s Belmont Station, was the key to catching the criminal.

The woman asked CBS 2 not to show her face or use her name.

She says she confronted the man about urinating on the platform, and that’s when he became enraged and attacked her.

“I was greatly relieved. I’m all over the place. He’s all over the place, so the chance of running into him again was not appealing,” the woman stated.

Doss is charged with felony aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and felony attempted first degree murder.

“To hear attempted murder is the charge, I feel like yeah, that’s the charge it should be,” she said. “He punched me in the back of the head and I just fell right off the platform.”

The woman suffered a deep laceration to her head that required eight staples.

She also suffered a fractured wrist, as well as scrapes and bruises.

When asked if there was anything she would like to say to the suspect, the woman stated, “Get yourself fixed, dude. Is something going wrong with you that you would react so strongly to someone saying something like that to you?”

Doss has a long criminal history, including at least 32 cases dating back to the late 1980s. He has served time for drug related charges, aggravated robbery, and armed robbery.

The judge said Doss presents a real and present threat to the victim, witnesses, and the community. He ordered Doss to be held without bond.