CHICAGO (CBS) — An ATF agent was shot during an operation in Gary, Indiana on Thursday.

ATF issued this tweet shortly after 1 p.m.

BREAKING: ATF’s Chicago Field Division is responding to an agent being shot during an operation in Gary, Ind. pic.twitter.com/G94cTtBvLb — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 7, 2018

ATF spokesman Tom Ahern said the agent suffered non life threatening injuries during the course of a law enforcement operation.

Last month an ATF agent was shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood in Chicago. A man has been charged in that case.

Prosecutors allege Ernesto Godinez fired five rounds from a gangway toward the agents down the block, striking one agent in the face.

Developing …