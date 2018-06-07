Photo Of Crime Scene Tape (John Li/Getty Images)
CHICAGO (CBS) — An ATF agent was shot during an operation in Gary, Indiana on Thursday.
ATF issued this tweet shortly after 1 p.m.
ATF spokesman Tom Ahern said the agent suffered non life threatening injuries during the course of a law enforcement operation.
Last month an ATF agent was shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood in Chicago. A man has been charged in that case.
Prosecutors allege Ernesto Godinez fired five rounds from a gangway toward the agents down the block, striking one agent in the face.
